ITC to add four more hospitality assets in WB

KOLKATA: Leading conglomerate ITC Ltd will expand its hospitality assets in West Bengal to nine from the existing five hotels, Chairman and MD Sanjiv Puri said on Tuesday.

The company will also set up its 18th manufacturing unit in the state in the near future, Puri said at the seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here.

He, however, did not elaborate on ITC’s plans announced on Tuesday. “We have 17 manufacturing units (in Bengal)... one more will be commissioned in the near future. We have five hospitality assets in the state, and over time, ITC is going to take this to nine,” Puri said. ITC has invested around Rs 7,000 crore in W Bengal in the last few years, he said.