ITC Narmada in Ahmedabad takes its mission of 'Maja Ma' seriously

AHMEDABAD: The ITC Narmada in Ahmedabad, a newly-launched luxury property is emblematic of the evolution of Gujarat’s financial district – boldly straddling the vision of an emerging affluent economy, while firmly holding on to the notions of nativity and regional heritage.

This balance in aesthetics becomes evident as soon as one enters the portico, with columns seemingly inspired by those found at the Adalaj stepwell, a monument of historical and architectural significance, located on the outskirts of the city. An imposing facade, reminiscent of the grandeur of the Rockefeller Center in Manhattan paves the way as we step into the skylit, 19-storeyed, 291-key property.

The centrepiece of this facade is a towering waterfall highlighted by a video installation of a digital flame, which Kennan McKenzie, Cluster General Manager, ITC Hotels, Ahmedabad, explains as “symbolic of an eternal flame”, akin to the Dipakji, an oil lamp, housed in a 90-year-old haveli called Doshiwada Ni Pol.

The caretakers of that flame have ensured it has stayed lit for over 300 years now. McKenzie proceeds to give this scribe a brisk tour of the opulent property, whose walls are lined with murals and water colours depicting the spectacularly colourful lives and times of Gujarat’s denizens.

Speaking of which, it’s impossible to talk about Gujarat, and not drool over its delectable cuisine — Kathiawad, Kachchh, and more. It’s something that the hotel takes immense pride in, delighting its guests with what could possibly be the most sumptuous spread in Ahmedabad — the Karnavati Thali, a Gujarati equivalent of a vegetarian’s ‘fever dream come true’. For those who are sticklers for nutritional and therapeutic value, there are some signature dishes, inspired by Ayurveda as well.

At the onset of food coma, we tell McKenzie, Maja Ma, the Gujarati answer to the question, “How are you doing?” Convinced that we’d had our fill, McKenzie regales us with a bit of hospitality history, vis-a-vis the ITC Narmada, which is the Group’s 12th property in the state and its 15th luxury series hotel in the country. He informs us that the construction of this hotel had kicked-off in January 2017, with an outlay of Rs 600 cr. However, owing to the pandemic, the launch was pushed to August 2022.

He says, “Ahmedabad is witnessing a rapid influx of corporate and leisure travellers from across India and around the world. Thanks to strategic entrepreneurial and geographic advantages, the prospects for business and recreation are virtually unlimited here.” Ahmedabad is a transit hub for lakhs of visitors thronging the world’s tallest ‘Statue of Unity’ at Ekta Nagar, as well the seasonal salt marsh in the Rann of Kutch.

Recent big ticket events, including the cricket World Cup (whose finals were held at the Narendra Modi Stadium) and IPL have translated into a spike in footfalls for the Hotel. During peak season, occupancy levels hit 55 per cent, says McKenzie, who beams while recalling the occasions that his team hosted world leaders — like Hilary Clinton who was put up in the grand Presidential Suite. In line with the theme of responsible luxury, this writer capped her sojourn with a much-needed, hour-long surrender at Kaya Kalp, the property’s inhouse spa. After all, there was work to be done, and a getaway to be recorded.

(The writer was in Ahmedabad at the invitation of ITC Narmada)