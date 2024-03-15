ITC Hotels forays into Northeastwith property in Gangtok

GUWAHATI: ITC Hotels on Thursday announced its foray into the Northeastern region by introducing its Welcomhotel brand in Sikkim by early next year.

The new property will offer 60 rooms in the Sikkim capital Gangtok, showcasing views of Mt Kanchenjunga, the highest peak in India and the third highest in the world, from every room.

“ITC Hotels has announced its foray in the Northeast with the signing of Welcomhotel Gangtok. Located in the vicinity of Gangtok’s famous MG Market, the Flower Exhibition Centre as well as other popular sightseeing spots, Welcomhotel Gangtok is expected to open in early 2025 in a new avatar,’’ it said in a statement.

Gangtok has become the perfect gateway to the Northeast. These destinations have been gaining popularity with domestic and international tourists over the years, it added.