    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Nov 2024 5:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-13 23:30:49  )
    Isha Ambani’s Tira opens luxury store in Mumbai
    Tira store

    MUMBAI: Tira, the beauty retail chain of Reliance Retail, unveiled its luxury flagship store spanning over 6,200 sq ft on Wednesday at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai.

    Isha Ambani, ED, Reliance Retail Ventures, said, “At Tira, we are creating a destination that redefines luxury in beauty for India, blending world-class brands with elevated services to craft an experience unlike any other.”

    At the heart of this flagship lies 15 shop-in-shop boutiques featuring an assortment of prestigious, global brands, such as Dior, Estée Lauder, Yves Saint Laurent, La Mer, Prada and Valentino to name a few, making it a haven for beauty connoisseurs.

    The store also includes a curated selection of ultra-luxury skincare brand - Augustinus Bader which is exclusive to Tira in India.

    DTNEXT Bureau

