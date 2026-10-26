Is Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 a Better Choice Than Continental GT 650?

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and Continental GT 650 are built around completely different ideas of motorcycling. The Himalayan 450 is an adventure motorcycle designed for touring, broken roads and changing terrain. The Continental GT 650 is a café racer focused on road performance, twin-cylinder character and a more committed riding position.
The GT is more powerful, but that does not automatically make it the better motorcycle. The real choice is between versatility and road-focused performance.
The uses a 451.65cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 40.02 PS at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm.
The Continental GT 650 uses a 648cc parallel-twin producing 47.4 PS at 7,150 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,150 rpm. Both use 6-speed gearboxes, but their chassis and ergonomics serve different purposes.
The Continental GT has the stronger engine. The Himalayan counters with lower weight, more ground clearance, a larger tank and suspension designed for rougher surfaces.
The Himalayan 450 is the more natural touring choice.
Its upright riding position places less sustained weight on the wrists and shoulders, while the 17-litre fuel tank allows longer intervals between refuelling stops.
The standard seat can be adjusted between 825 mm and 845 mm, and a low seat option can reduce the height to 805 mm. That gives riders more scope to balance comfort and accessibility.
The Continental GT 650 can certainly cover long distances, but its clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs create a forward-leaning riding position. That suits fast road riding better than long, relaxed days in the saddle.
The Himalayan 450 has a decisive advantage.
It gets 200 mm of suspension travel at both ends, a 21-inch front wheel and 230 mm of ground clearance. These figures matter on broken roads, large potholes and unsealed stretches because the motorcycle has more room to absorb impacts without grounding out.
The Himalayan uses dual-channel ABS, and its riding modes allow the rear ABS to be switched off when stationary for suitable off-road conditions. The front ABS remains active.
The Continental GT 650 has 174 mm of ground clearance and road-focused suspension, so it is better suited to smoother tarmac.
Yes, if road performance is one of the main reasons you are buying.
The produces 47.4 PS and 52.3 Nm, giving it stronger acceleration and overtaking ability. Its parallel-twin engine also delivers a smoother, fuller character than the Himalayan’s single-cylinder motor.
The current 2026 GT also uses Vredestein road-sport tyres, which are designed around grip and high-speed road stability.
The trade-off is weight. At 214 kg, the GT is 18 kg heavier than the Himalayan. That difference becomes noticeable during parking, slow U-turns and stop-start city riding.
The two bikes use technology differently because their roles are different.
The Himalayan 450 gets a 4-inch circular TFT display with phone connectivity, full-map Google Maps navigation, media controls, ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes and a USB Type-C charging point.
The Continental GT 650 keeps a more traditional digi-analogue instrument layout. The 2026 model adds all-LED lighting, a fast USB-C charging port and alloy wheels with tubeless tyres on relevant configurations.
The Himalayan’s technology is more touring-focused, while the GT uses simpler equipment that suits its retro café-racer identity.
Neither is designed primarily as a commuter, but the Himalayan is more adaptable.
Its 196 kg kerb weight is lower, and the wide upright handlebar gives better leverage at low speeds. The trade-off is height, particularly for shorter riders.
The Continental GT has a lower 804 mm seat, which can help at stops, but its 214 kg weight and forward-leaning ergonomics can become tiring in dense traffic.
If most of your riding is urban, a lighter Royal Enfield such as the Hunter 350 or Guerrilla 450 may be easier to live with than either of these motorcycles.
Once your riding style has decided which motorcycle fits better, financing can be planned around the actual on-road cost.
A two-wheeler loan can spread the purchase across monthly instalments. Subject to eligibility and applicable terms, loan amounts can range from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 21 lakh, repayment tenures can run from 6 to 84 months, and financing may cover up to 100%* of the two- wheeler’s on-road price.
Do not judge affordability only from the monthly instalment. Fuel, tyres, servicing, insurance and riding gear also need to fit the same ownership budget.
With Navaratri and Diwali around the corner, compare the current Royal Enfield offers available on Bajaj Mall before booking. A useful festive benefit should reduce the cost of the motorcycle you have already chosen rather than persuade you to switch to a more expensive model.
Choose the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 if touring, rough roads, luggage, changing terrain and an upright riding position are central to your ownership.
Choose the Continental GT 650 if you ride primarily on good roads and want stronger twin-cylinder performance, café-racer ergonomics and a more involved road-riding experience.
The Continental GT 650 is faster and more powerful. The Himalayan 450 is lighter, more versatile and much better suited to unpredictable roads.
The better motorcycle is the one designed for the roads you actually want to ride.
*Terms and conditions apply