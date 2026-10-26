Is Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 a Better Choice Than Continental GT 650?

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and Continental GT 650 are built around completely different ideas of motorcycling. The Himalayan 450 is an adventure motorcycle designed for touring, broken roads and changing terrain. The Continental GT 650 is a café racer focused on road performance, twin-cylinder character and a more committed riding position.

The GT is more powerful, but that does not automatically make it the better motorcycle. The real choice is between versatility and road-focused performance.