IREDA Board clears proposal of Rs 24,200 crore borrowing for FY25

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 March 2024 3:17 AM GMT
NEW DELHI: State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd’s (IREDA) board on Thursday approved a proposal of Rs 24,200 crore borrowing for 2024-25.

The borrowing includes fundraising through bonds, perpetual debt instruments, term loans, commercial papers, and external commercial borrowings (ECB), a regulatory filing said.

Further, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy vide office order dated March 27, 2024, has conveyed the Order of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet dated March 15, 2024, regarding entrustment of additional charge of the post of Director (Technical), IREDA, to Bijay Kumar Mohanty, director (finance), IREDA, for a period of 6 (six) months from March 5, 2024, or till the appointment of regular incumbent, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

