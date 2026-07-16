IRCTC unveils new beta website after MNIT Jaipur students' suggestions promising faster bookings

According to IRCTC, the beta version has been released to gather real-time feedback from users. Inputs on usability, design, and performance will be incorporated before the final version is officially launched.

Alongside the website redesign, IRCTC is upgrading its Passenger Reservation System (PRS) -- the backend engine that powers ticket bookings across IRCTC and other railway booking platforms. The modernisation has been carried out without disrupting existing services.

Once the upgraded reservation engine is fully operational, the new IRCTC portal will be launched for all users in the coming weeks.

Launched in 2002, the IRCTC website now handles an average of 1.45 million ticket bookings daily. The latest upgrade is aimed at improving system performance and ensuring seamless booking even during peak demand periods such as Tatkal bookings and festive seasons.

The earlier IRCTC portal frequently drew complaints from users over repeated CAPTCHA verification during booking, complicated multi-step booking process, difficulty checking seat availability across classes, re-entering passenger details for every booking and slow performance and crashes during Tatkal bookings and festivals.

The redesigned beta portal seeks to address these issues by offering a faster, more intuitive, and user-friendly booking experience. Once user feedback is incorporated, the upgraded platform is expected to replace the existing website in the coming weeks.