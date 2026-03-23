Iranian oil purchase to depend on techno-commercial feasibility, payments route unclear

Historically, India was a major buyer of Iranian crude, importing significant volumes of Iranian Light and Heavy grades due to strong refinery compatibility and favourable commercial terms. Following sanctions tightening in 2018, imports ceased from May 2019, with volumes replaced by Middle Eastern, US and other grades. At peak, Iranian crude accounted for 11.5 per cent of India's total imports.

At a news briefing on developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said techno-commercial feasibility will drive the decision on resuming buying Iranian crude.

"It is based on techno-commercial feasibility," she said.