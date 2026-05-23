Iran war impact won’t last beyond 2 months; India growth story to continue with lot of capex: Jindal

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of IIM Nagpur’s tenth convocation, where he was the chief guest, he said industries focus on long-term plans.

He responded to questions about his expectations for capex in 2026-27, and whether he sees sufficient demand that will encourage companies to invest due to the ongoing war involving the US, Israel and Iran.

The Middle East conflict is little of a setback for India’s industrial growth, he said. “However, everybody understands that this is temporary. It can get over in a week’s time or a month’s time, or in two months at the most,” he said.