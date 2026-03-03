Iran war: Crude steadies after sharp spike amid supply chain crisis

The US crude futures rose 1.4 per cent to $72.23. Brent crude gained 1.87 per cent to trade at $79.2 per barrel in early session on Tuesday.

Iran's retaliatory strikes on oil and gas facilities have heightened fears of supply disruption, lifting oil prices and stoking inflation worries. Tehran reportedly targeted oil and gas infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and threatened shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.