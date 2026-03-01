Iran crisis: Rice exporters stare at shipment disruptions, payment delays

"Some impact of the conflict on the trade has already started, " Sushil Kumar Jain, Rice Exporters Association's state unit president, said on Sunday.

The shipments which were headed to Iran or even to Afghanistan via Iran's biggest port, Bandar Abbas, have been held up. "These shipments will remain stuck till the situation improves, and it will impact the market. Payments may also get delayed," Jain told PTI.

He, however, said it is too early to assess the impact, as that will depend on how long the conflict lasts.