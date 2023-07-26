iQOO’s sales peak in TN for above Rs 10,000 smartphones

CHENNAI: Smartphone brand iQOO has seen sales surging in the above Rs 10K segment in Tamil Nadu. It figures amongst the top 5 states for iQOO in terms of sales; contributes 12% towards iQOO versus 8.5% to the smartphone industry overall.

The state registered 82% YOY growth for the 12-month period ended June 2023. iQOO’s innovative technology and customer-centric approach. Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India, said, “The market response to our latest offering corroborates our working in the right direction and helps us stay committed to continuously delivering products that exceed our customers’ expectations, subsequently helping us drive growth in the future.”