iQOO Pad 6 Pro launched in China with a 144 Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and a 13,000 mAh battery

If that sounds like the kind of device you have been waiting for, there is one catch. The flagship tablet debuted in China on 20 May 2026, but it has not yet launched in India, and iQOO has not announced an official India release date. If it arrives, it is expected to start at around Rs. 54,999.

While you wait for its India debut, you can explore a wide range of Android tablets from brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, motorola, and vivo at Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities. Visit your nearest store to experience the latest flagship devices in person and shop on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance for a more convenient upgrade.