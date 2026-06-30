iQOO Pad 6 Pro launched in China with a 144 Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and a 13,000 mAh battery

Most tablets are built to be good at one thing. Great for OTT streaming. Decent for work. Fine for gaming. Rarely all three. The iQOO Pad 6 Pro is trying a different approach. It is the kind of tablet you can open for a morning meeting, use to edit photos in the afternoon, and end the day with a few hours of gaming or your favourite series without feeling like you are compromising. That is what makes it interesting.
If that sounds like the kind of device you have been waiting for, there is one catch. The flagship tablet debuted in China on 20 May 2026, but it has not yet launched in India, and iQOO has not announced an official India release date. If it arrives, it is expected to start at around Rs. 54,999.
While you wait for its India debut, you can explore a wide range of Android tablets from brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, motorola, and vivo at Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities. Visit your nearest store to experience the latest flagship devices in person and shop on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance for a more convenient upgrade.
A great tablet should fit into your routine, not force you to change it. That is exactly where the iQOO Pad 6 Pro shines. It combines flagship hardware with the latest Android software to deliver a smooth experience whether you are tackling work, streaming your favourite shows, gaming with friends, or creating content on the go.
Take a closer look at the detailed features and specifications below to see what makes the iQOO Pad 6 Pro stand out.
The 13.2-inch IPS display delivers a crisp 3.8K resolution with a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and up to 1200 nits brightness. Its spacious 3:2 aspect ratio gives you more room for multitasking, reading, streaming, gaming, and creative work, making every activity feel more engaging.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset built on a 3 nm process and paired with the Adreno 840 GPU, the iQOO Pad 6 Pro delivers outstanding performance. Whether you are editing videos, playing graphics intensive games, switching between multiple apps, or working on large projects, it remains fast and responsive.
The 13MP rear camera supports autofocus, panorama mode, LED flash, and 4K video recording, making it useful for document scanning and casual photography. The 8MP front camera records Full HD videos and delivers clear video calls, whether you are attending meetings, online classes, or catching up with friends.
The massive 13,000 mAh battery is designed to keep you productive and entertained for hours. Whether you are travelling, working remotely, or enjoying a gaming marathon, the tablet keeps going. The 66 W fast charging reduces downtime, while 5 W reverse charging lets you power compatible accessories when needed.
Running Android 16 with Origin OS 6, the iQOO Pad 6 Pro offers a clean and intuitive software experience. Split screen support, smooth animations, and productivity focused features help you transition seamlessly between work, entertainment, and creativity.
Despite housing a large battery, the tablet measures just 6.2 mm thick, giving it a sleek and premium appearance. Available in Green, Gray, and Silver, it looks equally stylish in the office, classroom, or living room while remaining comfortable to carry.
The iQOO Pad 6 Pro supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C 3.2, USB OTG, and GPS connectivity. Combined with fast UFS 4.1 storage, these features ensure smooth file transfers, dependable wireless performance, and seamless compatibility with modern accessories.
The iQOO Pad 6 Pro has not yet launched in India, and the company has not confirmed an official release date. However, if it arrives in the Indian market, the flagship tablet is expected to start at around Rs. 54,999, making it a strong contender in the premium Android tablet segment.
Disclaimer: Prices may change based on availability, offers, and location. Please check the latest price before buying.
Once the iQOO Pad 6 Pro becomes available in India, you can bring it home without paying the full amount upfront with Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance. Whether you are upgrading your entertainment setup, investing in a productivity companion, or buying a premium tablet for studies, flexible repayment options make ownership more accessible.
Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store.
Explore the available iQOO Pad 6 Pro variant.
Check the latest offers available on your purchase.
Choose a repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months based on your budget.
Complete the purchase and take home your new tablet without paying the full amount upfront.
If you are looking for a premium Android tablet that blends flagship performance with an immersive entertainment experience, the iQOO Pad 6 Pro is one to watch. Once it launches in India, you can shop on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance for a flexible and convenient buying experience.