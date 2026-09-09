iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro and more: What Apple could unveil on September 9

The form factor is expected to be wider than it is tall when unfolded. One way to picture the layout is as an iPad mini-sized device that folds in half.

The design would put Apple's first foldable into a category where durability and thickness are particularly important. Apple reportedly wanted a crease-free screen, but that goal does not appear to have been fully achievable with current foldable display technology. Instead, the device is expected to have a minimal crease and a durable liquid metal hinge.

Hinges remain one of the vulnerable components of foldable devices, making durability a particular focus.

The device could also use technology intended to keep the crease less visible over time, including optically clear adhesive designed to fill micro-cracks that could develop through repeated folding.

Thickness is another major part of the design, as per Mac Rumours.

When unfolded, the iPhone Ultra could be as thin as 4.5mm, potentially making it the thinnest iPhone Apple has produced.