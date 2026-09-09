iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro and more: What Apple could unveil on September 9

WASHINGTON: Apple is preparing for one of its most consequential September events in years, with the company expected to unveil its 2026 iPhone lineup on September 9 alongside new Apple Watch models, AirPods and major software updates.
The headline announcement is expected to be Apple's first foldable iPhone, a device that could introduce an entirely new form factor to the company's flagship smartphone family.
The event, titled "Surprise and Shine", is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, at 10 am Pacific Time.
Alongside the foldable iPhone, reportedly referred to as the iPhone Ultra in rumours, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
The company is also expected to refresh its smartwatch and wireless-audio lineups, while several other products, including a possible home hub, an updated Apple TV 4K and a refreshed HomePod mini, could potentially appear during the presentation.
The event will also mark an important leadership moment for Apple. New CEO John Ternus is expected to host the iPhone event for the first time as chief executive, replacing Tim Cook, who led Apple for 15 years and is now the company's executive chairman.
The most significant addition to Apple's 2026 iPhone family is expected to be its first foldable device.
Apple has reportedly developed a book-style foldable with a layout that resembles an iPad when opened.
The device is expected to feature an approximately 5.5-inch OLED display on the outside, allowing it to function as a conventional smartphone while folded. Opening the device would reveal a substantially larger OLED screen measuring approximately 7.8 inches.
The form factor is expected to be wider than it is tall when unfolded. One way to picture the layout is as an iPad mini-sized device that folds in half.
The design would put Apple's first foldable into a category where durability and thickness are particularly important. Apple reportedly wanted a crease-free screen, but that goal does not appear to have been fully achievable with current foldable display technology. Instead, the device is expected to have a minimal crease and a durable liquid metal hinge.
Hinges remain one of the vulnerable components of foldable devices, making durability a particular focus.
The device could also use technology intended to keep the crease less visible over time, including optically clear adhesive designed to fill micro-cracks that could develop through repeated folding.
Thickness is another major part of the design, as per Mac Rumours.
When unfolded, the iPhone Ultra could be as thin as 4.5mm, potentially making it the thinnest iPhone Apple has produced.
Folded, it would measure approximately 9mm. That would put it relatively close to the 8.75mm thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Achieving such a thin chassis, however, reportedly required Apple to make compromises elsewhere.
One of the most notable compromises could involve biometric authentication.
The thin design reportedly leaves insufficient space for Apple's TrueDepth camera system, meaning the foldable iPhone is expected to use Touch ID instead of Face ID.
The Touch ID sensor is expected to be integrated into a side button, similar to the implementation used on the iPad Air and iPad mini.
The absence of Face ID would not mean an absence of front-facing cameras. The foldable is expected to have cameras positioned for both its inner and outer displays, allowing users to take selfies and make video calls regardless of whether the device is open or closed.
The rear camera system could also be different from Apple's conventional Pro iPhone setup.
Because of the limited internal space, the iPhone Ultra reportedly will not have room for a three-lens rear camera arrangement. Instead, it is expected to feature an Ultra Wide camera and a Wide camera on the back.
That arrangement would allow the rear camera system to function whether the device is folded or unfolded
MagSafe charging has been another question surrounding the foldable iPhone. Leaked dummy models reportedly did not feature a visible magnetic ring, creating uncertainty over whether Apple's magnetic charging system would make the transition to the foldable.
However, Mac Rumours has cited Bloomberg indicating that MagSafe charging will be included.
Under the hood, the iPhone Ultra is expected to receive Apple's 2nm A20 Pro chip. The processor is expected to be approximately 18 per cent faster and up to 30 per cent more power efficient than the A19 Pro.
The A20 Pro could also feature a seven-core GPU, a wider memory interface and a larger L2 cache for its efficiency cores. The device is expected to come with 12GB of RAM.
Apple's modem strategy could also become an important part of the 2026 iPhone generation.
Ine company's C2 modem is expected to be faster and more efficient than the C1X, and Apple's 2026 iPhones could use the in-house modem. It remains unclear whether the C2 includes mmWave technology.
If it does not, US versions of the foldable could use Qualcomm modems instead. mm Wave 5G remains much more relevant in the US than in many other markets, creating a potential difference between US models and versions sold elsewhere.
Another possibility is that the foldable could be limited to sub-6GHz 5G speeds worldwide.
Battery capacity could be another major strength of the foldable. Because each half of the device is expected to contain a battery, its combined capacity could fall between 5,400mAh and 5,800mAh, as per Mac Rumours.
For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 5,088mAh battery.
Despite the dramatic change in form factor, Apple is reportedly taking a conservative approach to colour choices.
The iPhone Ultra is expected to be available in silver/white and a second colour described as a very deep indigo shade that is close to black.
The software experience could prove just as important as the hardware.
Apple has reportedly been encouraging developers to prepare applications for different screen sizes and aspect ratios, an important requirement for a device that changes dimensions when opened.
The iPhone Ultra is expected to support multitasking, side-by-side applications and sidebars in a way that resembles the iPad experience.
Pricing, meanwhile, is expected to place the foldable firmly in Apple's premium range.
According to Mac Rumours, rumours point to a starting price of at least USD 2,000, with higher-capacity versions potentially reaching or exceeding USD 2,500.
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to retain much of the design language introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro models.
No major external redesign is expected, although the iPhone 18 Pro Max could become slightly thicker and heavier because of a larger battery.
Existing iPhone 17 Pro cases are expected to fit the iPhone 18 Pro models.
The camera plateau could become slightly thicker to accommodate a new variable-aperture lens.
Apple is also expected to introduce new colour options, including a dark cherry shade, light blue and silver. Notably, rumours suggest that black will not be offered for the iPhone 18 Pro.
The contrast between the frosted glass back and aluminium casing could also become less pronounced compared with the iPhone 17 Pro generation.
Although the overall shape is expected to remain familiar, the Dynamic Island could become smaller.
Earlier rumours had suggested that Apple could move Face ID components beneath the display and eliminate the Dynamic Island altogether. That is not expected to happen with the iPhone 18 Pro generation.
Battery life could nevertheless receive a significant upgrade.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to have a 5,567mAh battery, while the more efficient 2nm A20 Pro chip could contribute additional gains.
Apple is also expected to upgrade the display technology. The company could use an LTPO+ display, which is expected to be more efficient than the current OLED technology.
Together, the larger battery, more efficient processor and display improvements could result in a noticeable increase in battery life.
But the camera system may be where the iPhone 18 Pro lineup sees its most meaningful hardware change.
Apple is reportedly preparing a new variable-aperture main camera.
The technology would give users greater control over the amount of light reaching the camera sensor.
In bright conditions, a smaller aperture could help improve exposure. In low-light conditions, a larger aperture would allow more light into the lens, potentially reducing grain and producing sharper images.
A variable aperture would also provide additional control over background blur, expanding the photographic possibilities of the iPhone's main camera.
There is uncertainty over whether the technology will appear on both Pro models or remain exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Apple could also adopt a three-layer stacked image sensor developed by Samsung. Such a sensor could make the camera more responsive while improving low-light performance.
The Telephoto camera could receive a wider aperture, allowing more light into the lens. No major changes are currently expected for the Ultra Wide or front-facing cameras.
The Camera Control button could also change.
Apple is reportedly considering a simplified version that removes the capacitive layer currently used for swipe-based adjustments to camera settings.
Like the foldable iPhone, some or all iPhone 18 Pro models could receive Apple's C2 modem.
However, the same mmWave uncertainty remains. US versions could potentially use Qualcomm modems if Apple's C2 does not support the required mm Wave technology.
Pricing could also change, as per Mac Rumours.
The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to be more expensive than their iPhone 17 Pro counterparts. Higher costs for memory and storage, along with price increases already seen across Apple's Mac and iPad ranges, could contribute to the increase.
The potential price rise is estimated at between USD 100 and USD 300.
Apple's smartwatch lineup is also expected to receive an update.
The Apple Watch Series 12 is not expected to receive significant design changes, although Apple could bring back a ceramic case option.
An upgraded processor could improve health and fitness tracking.
Apple is also testing a feature that would allow the heart-rate sensor to collect data continuously throughout the day. That information could support a new feature in the Health app designed to present wellness-related information similar to what the Oura Ring offers.
The emphasis suggests that Apple's smartwatch strategy could increasingly focus on broader wellness insights rather than simply individual health measurements.
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is also expected to retain its current design.
Like the Series 12, the Ultra 4 is expected to receive an upgraded processor and associated improvements.
There are no major design changes expected for the rugged Apple Watch model.
Apple's wireless earbuds could also receive an update.
References to AirPods 5 were reportedly found in the macOS 26.7 release candidate, raising the possibility that the new earbuds could debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models.
Apple could introduce an updated H3 chip designed to improve sound quality and reduce latency.
The lineup is expected to retain both an active-noise-cancellation version and a non-ANC version.
The iPhone and Apple Watch announcements may not be the only hardware stories at the event.
Apple is working on a new home hub featuring a seven-inch square display, an integrated camera and presence-detection sensors.
The device is expected to control smart-home products while also running applications. It could potentially be used for video calls, content playback and interaction with Siri Al, the new version of Siri in iOS 27.
Apple has reportedly been waiting to launch the home hub because Siri Al is a central part of the product's experience.
An updated Apple TV 4K could also appear.
The new Apple TV is expected to feature a faster processor while retaining its existing design. The upgraded chip could support Siri Al and new gameplay features. Apple code has also reportedly pointed to a new remote.
The HomePod mini is another possible candidate for an update.
The smart speaker is due for a refresh and could receive a faster processor.
No major design changes are expected, although Apple could introduce new colours.
Apple's September event will not be limited to hardware.
As per Mac Rumours, the company is expected to announce release dates for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, tvOS 27, watchOS 27 and visionOS 27.
Apple is also expected to provide release candidate versions of these updates to developers and public beta testers after the event.
Based on Apple's historical release schedule, iOS 27 and its related operating-system updates could arrive as soon as September 14.
The software announcements will be particularly important for the foldable iPhone because applications will need to adapt to the device's changing screen configuration and aspect ratios.
Despite the number of products potentially arriving in September, several devices reportedly remain outside the scope of the event.
The most notable omission is the standard iPhone 18.
Instead of launching alongside the Pro models in September, the standard iPhone 18 is expected to debut in spring 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2.
That would leave the September lineup centred on the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple's first foldable iPhone.
The Apple Watch SE 4 is also not expected this year.
Apple is reportedly preparing an entry-level M6 MacBook Pro before the end of 2026, but it is not expected at the September event.
An M6 iMac is also rumoured for 2026, although Apple could introduce it at a separate Mac event or through a later press release.
The long-awaited OLED MacBook Pro is another product that is reportedly being considered for late 2026 or early 2027 and is not expected to feature at the iPhone event.
An OLED iPad mini is also in development and is expected before the end of October, making it another unlikely addition to the September 9 presentation.
Beyond the products, Apple's September event represents a significant moment for the company itself.
John Ternus, Apple's new CEO, has appeared at Apple events before, but September 9 will be the first iPhone event he hosts as chief executive.
The change comes after Tim Cook's 15-year tenure as Apple CEO.
Cook is now the company's executive chairman and may not appear during the presentation.
The leadership transition gives the event significance beyond the introduction of new hardware. Apple's first foldable iPhone and a new generation of Pro smartphones will be presented under a new chief executive.
Apple traditionally opens iPhone preorders on the Friday following its September event.
This year, however, that Friday falls on September 11.
Because of the date, Apple is not expected to follow its usual Friday preorder schedule.
A similar situation occurred in 2015, when iPhone preorders overlapped with September 11. Apple moved preorders to Saturday that year.
If Apple follows the same pattern in 2026, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Ultra could become available for preorder on Saturday, September 12.
In 2015, preorders opened at 12:01 am Pacific Time. In more recent years, Apple has started preorders at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
The expected preorder time this year could therefore be 5 am Pacific Time on September 12.
The new iPhones are expected to launch on Friday, September 18, regardless of whether preorders begin on Saturday.
Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event begins at 10:00 am Pacific Time on Wednesday, September 9.
The company will livestream the presentation through its website, YouTube and the Apple TV app on supported devices.
For audiences unable to watch the livestream, MacRumors will provide full event coverage on MacRumors.com and through the MacRumorsLive X account, followed by closer coverage of the new products after the presentation.
For Apple, the September 9 event is shaping up to be more than another annual iPhone refresh.
The company is expected to introduce a completely new iPhone form factor, deliver substantial camera and efficiency upgrades to its Pro smartphones, refresh its Apple Watch and AirPods families, announce its next generation of operating systems and potentially expand its hardware portfolio with new home and entertainment products.
At the centre of it all will be the foldable iPhone, a product that, if introduced as expected, will represent Apple's biggest physical change to the iPhone family in years.
The event will also place the spotlight on Apple's new leadership as John Ternus takes the stage for his first iPhone launch as CEO.
With the standard iPhone 18 reportedly delayed until spring 2027, the September lineup is set to look notably different from previous years: the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will represent Apple's conventional flagship smartphones, while the foldable iPhone will occupy a new category at the top of the range.