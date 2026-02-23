iPhone becomes India’s top single export item worth $23 billion last year

This surge in Apple exports was driven by production incentives such as the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and diversification from Chinese suppliers, said industry players.

Smartphones were India’s top export category for the first time, surpassing automotive diesel fuel, with a total $30.13 billion worth of exports in the January-December period. Apple accounted for 76 per cent of total smartphone exports. Apple’s five‑year PLI window is scheduled to end in March 2026.

Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the country includes five iPhone assembly plants three operated by Tata Group entities and two by Foxconn supported by a supply chain of around 45 companies, including many MSMEs supplying components for domestic and global operations.

India became the world’s second-largest mobile phone producer, with more than 99 per cent of phones sold domestically now Made in India moves up the manufacturing value chain.