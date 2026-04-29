IOB’s Q4 profit jumps 43% to Rs 1,505 crore

Net Interest Income (NII) rose 11 per cent to Rs 3,470 crore in Q4, while margins remained stable at 3.25 per cent. “We expect to maintain net interest margin (NIM) in the 3.2–3.3 per cent range,” he said. Domestic NIM stands at 3.35 pre cent while global NIM at 3.25 per cent in Q4FY26.

Business expanded 21 per cent to Rs 6.79 lakh crore, with advances up 24 per cent and deposits rising 18 per cent. The bank onboarded over 1.06 crore CASA customers in the last 10 quarters, generating Rs 1.8 lakh crore in incremental business. Asset quality remains among the best, with gross NPAs at 1.42 per cent and net NPAs at 0.21 per cent. Slippages were contained at Rs 366 crore, with the corporate book reporting zero fresh NPAs for around 10 quarters. Recoveries continued to outpace slippages.

On MSMEs, Srivastava said “there is some stress in MSMEs with Gulf linkages, but it is not alarming. We have created adequate cushion and are closely monitoring the situation,” while adding that the bank has built additional provisions of about Rs 1,750 crore.

IOB has given a guidance for 12 to 13 per cent credit growth and 14 to 15 per cent deposit growth in FY27. “Credit growth may be slightly subdued if geopolitical tensions persist,” he said. The bank plans to open around 225 branches, with licences already in place, while continuing to focus on balanced growth across retail, agriculture and MSME segments.