IOB's profit jumps 56% to Rs 1,912 cr in Q2; to complete $500 mn ECB raise by December

The Chennai-based bank, which has 3,546 branches across the country, said it has received licences for opening 200 branches to boost its expansion exercise this year. "We have been onboarding 3-4 customers every day at our branches, which works to 16,000 to 18,000 customers daily," its MD-CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava told the media here on Monday, after presenting an overview of the bank's performance in the September quarter of FY27.



Having added 1.40 crore new CASA (current account savings account) customers over the last three years, he said the fresh CASA has yielded Rs 60,000 crore new business.



The bank's operating profit has also surged by 26% YoY to Rs 3,016 crore while its net interest income increased by 26.41% YoY to Rs 3,867 crore. NIM (domestic) increased by 14 bps YoY to 3.49% and NIM (global) increased by 16 bps YoY to 3.37%, he said.



Srivastava also spoke about the priority sector sales certificates contributing Rs 900 crore, which has helped to increase the profit.

IOB has seen its cost of deposits going up on account of FCNR (B) deposits, without which a 17% deposit growth has been possible. "We have mobilised Rs 11,000 crore only through the FCNR route, which is a small portion of the overall deposits. Our CD ratio at 81% is due to the FCNR deployment," he said, noting that the entire amount has been deployed.