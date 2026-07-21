IOB profit up 49% in Q1; eyes $1bn mop up via overseas route

Ajay Kumar Srivastava, managing director-CEO, IOB, said since the launch of the scheme a month ago, “we have already mobilised around $300 million under the FCNR(B) scheme. Our target is to raise nearly $1 billion by September, of which $600-650 million will come through FCNR(B) deposits and the balance through overseas borrowings.” Incidentally, the bank has already mopped up $350 million through legacy NRI customers.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said the bank will leverage its base of 4.52 lakh NRI customers and four overseas branches to achieve the target, given that it has two full months available before the deadline.

The lender is also set to strengthen its international presence. “We will open our GIFT City branch within the next two months,” Srivastava said, adding the branch will support the bank’s growing international banking business.