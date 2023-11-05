Begin typing your search...
IOB organized vigilance awareness walkathon on Sunday
It was a crucial event marking vigilance awareness week and embodied the bank's unwavering determination to eradicate corruption.
CHENNAI: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Sunday organized a vigilance awareness walkathon to mark the commitment to combat corruption and foster a brighter future for India.
The walkathon held in the city united people from all walks of life to send a clear message - Say NO to corruption and commit to the nation, noted a release.
Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD and CEO, IOB, and Rajeev Kumar, CVO, along with other executives from the central and regional office in Chennai were part of the awareness walkathon.
