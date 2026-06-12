Business

IOB hikes interest rates on FDs

The new rates offer better yields across select medium-term tenures, including the popular 444-day period, and comes into effect from June 11, 2026
Indian Overseas Bank
Indian Overseas Bank
Updated on

CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a leading public sector bank, has announced an upward revision in interest rates for its domestic non-call- able fixed deposits. The decision was finalised during its recent Asset-Liability Committee (ALCO) meeting to align with changing market conditions.

The new rates offer better yields across select medium-term tenures, including the popular 444-day period, and comes into effect from June 11, 2026. Non-callable fixed deposits are specialised accounts designed for savers and depositors who commit to keeping their funds with the bank until maturity without early withdrawals.

Indian Overseas Bank
Fixed Deposit
Asset-Liability Committee
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