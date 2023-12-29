Investors’ wealth up Rs 12.80 lakh cr in five days

NEW DELHI: With the equity markets rallying for the fifth day running, investors’ wealth climbed Rs 12.80 lakh crore, amid prevailing bullish sentiments due to optimism over the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 371.95 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 72,410.38 on Thursday. During the day, it rallied 445.91 points or 0.61 per cent to reach its lifetime peak of 72,484.34.

In the last five trading sessions, the BSE benchmark rallied 1,904.07 points or 2.70 per cent.

Thanks to the optimistic trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms went up by Rs 12,80,559.2 crore in five days to reach an all-time high of Rs 3,63,00,558.07 crore.