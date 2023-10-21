Investment decisions need to factor in terror threat: Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said businesses will have to factor in the impact of global terror while making investment decisions.

Addressing the Kautilya Economic Conclave 2023, she said terrorism is impacting the entire globe and no region is spared. With that level of risk or uncertainty coming into business decision-making, investments will face uncertainty and high risk permanently, she said. “Businesses can no longer be just attracted by policies or by the openness of an economy. The risk that investors and businesses will have to factor into their decision-making is going to be strongly influenced by the impact of global terror,” she said.

On globalisation, she said there is pessimism about it and there is talk of re-globalisation A how strategic blocks are reshaping itself.

“Who is grouping with whom, who has left the Group and who and who is remaining outside of all these groups or forming new groups. So re-globalisation but with different shades and colour and flavour,” she said. On climate finance, Sitharaman said India used its own resources to fulfill its Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs) as outlined in the Paris Agreement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anyone suggesting that this should be an obvious course of action must also consider that developing countries may not have the financial capacity for such significant climate financing, she said.

“Consider a country like India, where developmental goals and aspirations are being achieved at an unprecedented pace and where a significant portion of the population still requires support. The question arises: Where will the necessary funds come from?,” she questioned. “There is an urgent need for us to sit up and see what this climate action is going to be if you have no clue on where this transition energy is going to come from,” she said.

Speaking about the G20 India presidency, Sitharaman said, the agenda of the Finance Track was chosen on considerations having global implications.