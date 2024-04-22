Internet users dissatisfied with data speeds, connectivity; wish to change service providers: Survey

NEW DELHI: Despite India's low-cost and expanding internet accessibility, a recent survey found that over half of internet users are dissatisfied with data speeds and experience connection issues. An overwhelming 70 per cent of these users expressed the desire to switch service providers, the survey said.

According to the annual broadband survey by LocalCircles, 86 per cent of users in India primarily connect to the internet at home via fiber, broadband, DSL, or fixed-line connection. However, more than half of these users -- 56 per cent -- reported connection disruption or lower speeds than what they were promised or paying for.

The survey, which gathered insights from over 70,000 broadband and fiber consumers across 286 Indian districts, revealed that 39 per cent of respondents said the the "speed received is much lower than what we are paying for", while 47 per cent claimed that it took over 24 hours for their service provider to resolve their complaints.

As per the survey, "70 per cent fiber/broadband/DSL/fixed line users say they are willing to switch to an alternate provider for better quality, service, or price".

The study said the income generated by telephone and landline services or fixed voice services in India is expected to decrease at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4 per cent from 2023 to 2028.

"The shift towards mobile and over-the-top (OTT) communication services among users, coupled with operators offering complimentary voice minutes within bundled plans, is driving the decline in average revenue per user (ARPU) of fixed voice operators in India," it said.

LocalCircles said it plans to share the results with relevant government bodies such as the telecom regulator TRAI, the Ministry of Telecom, and the Department of Consumer Affairs to address the issues faced by consumers.