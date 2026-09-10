International flights not to face landing charges at Navi Mumbai airport for a year

Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), which operates the airport, had sought a revision in the route eligibility criteria to align the incentive more directly with traffic development at the newly-opened airport.

For short-haul and long-haul international routes connecting the airport, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has waived the aircraft landing charges for one year.

In the second year, the landing charges will be reduced by 50 per cent, according to an official.

There will be a 25 per cent waiver on landing charges for long-haul international services in the third year.

For additional international flight frequencies, there will be a 50 per cent discount for short-haul and 75 per cent for long-haul services in the first year, the official said.

Up to 5,000 kilometres is referred to as short-haul routes, while those above 5,000 km are long-haul routes.

The official further said that there will be a 90 per cent waiver on landing charges for international freighter services in the first year and a 50 per cent discount in the second year of services.