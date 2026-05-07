Interio by Godrej eyes Rs 10,000 cr revenue by 2029

Aiming to capture a market share of 40 per cent in Chennai over the next three years, the company expects to generate revenues of Rs 45 crore from the city and Rs 65 crore from TN in FY27, Dev Narayan Sarkar, senior vice president and head of consumer business, Interio by Godrej, told the media here on Wednesday.



The company targets Rs 550 crore from south in FY26-27 and 25 per cent market share in Chennai.



Of the Rs 1.40 lakh crore overall market, the organised players in the furniture category are pegged at Rs 8,500 crore.



Interio by Godrej, the omnichannel player, is upbeat on the growth of business, he said, adding the configurable aspect to design makes it easier for the consumer to plan and purchase the products to meet their needs.