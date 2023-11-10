InterGlobe’s e-air taxi to take wings in 2026

NEW DELHI: InterGlobe Enterprises on Thursday said it along with Archer Aviation plans to launch an all-electric air taxi service across India in 2026.

Once launched, the InterGlobe-Archer flight will aim to take passengers from Connaught Place in the national capital to Gurugram in Haryana in approximately 7 minutes whereas by road, the 27-kilometre-long trip will take 60-90 minutes, according to a release.

Both companies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the goal of partnering to launch and operate an all-electric air taxi service in India, subject to appropriate regulatory approvals and clearances.

InterGlobe Enterprises is an Indian travel conglomerate and the country’s largest airline IndiGo is part of it. Archer Aviation is a leading player in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The two companies plan to launch an all-electric air taxi service across the country in 2026. “In addition to urban air taxi services, the parties plan to pursue a variety of other use cases for the electric aircraft in India, including cargo, logistics, medical and emergency services, as well as private company and charter services,” the release said.