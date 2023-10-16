InterGlobe Hotels grew significantly post-Covid: CEO

PANAJI: InterGlobe Hotels (IGH) President and CEO JB Singh, speaking on the sidelines of the recent launch of ibis Styles in North Goa’s Vagator – the second ibis property in Goa and 23rd in the country, listed key decisions that propelled the group’s survival amid lockdowns and growth in the post-Covid era.

“We decided that we will not shut our properties completely and utilise the (lockdown) period for maintenance,” he said. “We also finalised a zero revenue budgeting and other action plans to deal with the halt in business operations. We kept our properties that had guests open and in the remaining ones, our maintenance crew kept running the rooms.”

IGH, which joined hands with Accor in 2004, currently has 28 operational properties across the country while another two will come up within a year or two. The IGH and Accor joint venture was floated with a focus on establishing 100 pc compliant mid-market hotels.

IGH will be opening its fifth property in Mumbai by 2024. Besides, the group will launch its seventh hotel in Bengaluru which will be ready by early 2025.

“We have a total of 28 hotels plus these two (Mumbai and Bangalore) under construction. So, we are at the moment committed to 30 hotels,” Singh said.