Intelics Cloud expands footprint in south in collaboration with STPI

CHENNAI: Intelics Cloud, on Monday announced the launch of its second availability zone in Chennai. This expansion marks a significant milestone in meeting the evolving cloud computing needs of Indian enterprises, particularly in the southern region, amidst a rapidly growing infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) sector. This initiative is further strengthened by a strategic collaboration with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). The partnership aims to create a robust ecosystem that will empower businesses across the southern region to leverage world-class cloud infrastructure.



Building on the positive response in western India, Intelics Cloud has identified substantial potential in south's dynamic business landscape. The Chennai facility has service uptime of 99.98 per cent with technical experts maintaining the data centre 24×7, 365 days. The facility will serve as a hub for the entire south region, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Cochin.

“Our expansion is not just about growth; it's about empowering the region's businesses with the tools they need to innovate and compete globally. We're bringing our expertise in hyper-flexible cloud solutions to sectors that are pivotal to India's economic future,” said Intelics Cloud spokesperson.

The STPI spokesperson said “STPI is committed to fostering technological growth and creating a robust digital ecosystem in India. MSITS’s association with Intelics Cloud represents a significant step towards creating a robust, indigenous cloud ecosystem. Together, we're setting the stage for the next wave of digital innovation in south."