Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook suffer global outage; services restored

CHENNAI: Meta-owned platforms Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook suffered a widespread outage on Friday evening (June 12), disrupting services for users across several countries.
However, services were restored after the disruption, though Meta did not provide further details on the cause of the outage.
According to media reports, the issue, reported from around 7 pm, affected messaging, login and feed-loading functions before services were restored later.
Meta acknowledged the disruption, with spokesperson Andy Stone writing on X, "We are aware that people are currently experiencing difficulties accessing our services. We are working to resolve the issue."
Facebook and Messenger experienced broader disruptions across both web and app services, while Instagram and WhatsApp were largely affected on their web versions. Users reported problems logging in, refreshing feeds, posting content and sending messages.
According to the outage-tracking platform DownDetector, the disruption appeared to be global, with users from several countries reporting issues.
The outage also impacted some of Meta's business services. The company's status page reported major disruptions to Facebook Ads Manager, while certain WhatsApp Business services were also affected.