The India-specific measures apply to content recommended from accounts users do not follow and concern what Instagram's algorithms promote, rather than a blanket ban on the content itself, the company said.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of increased regulatory scrutiny of social media algorithms in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in an October 10 advisory, asked Meta to review its ranking and recommendation systems to ensure potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context material is not disproportionately amplified.

Meta, however, did not say if the changes were linked to the government advisory.

The changes have helped halve the frequency with which users report recommended content compared with a year ago, Meta said in a post on its website.