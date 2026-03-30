Insolvency law main factor in improving health of country's banking sector: FM in Lok Sabha

Piloting a bill for further amending the IBC in the Lok Sabha, the minister stressed that companies have been doing well and their corporate governance practices have also improved after coming out of the insolvency resolution process.

She made the remarks while replying to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as reported by the Select Committee.

The Bill has proposed 12 amendments to the IBC, which came into force in 2016.