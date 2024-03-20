Inox Green Energy Services arm bags Rs 40 cr order

NEW DELHI: Inox Green Energy Services on Tuesday said its subsidiary I-Fox Windtechnik India has bagged an order worth Rs 39.5 crore for restoration of 33 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of 1.5MW each from NLC India.

The scope of the contract comprises supplies of materials/spares and other activities for the restoration of 33 WTGs within a period of eight months, with a revenue realisation of Rs 39.5 crore (inclusive of taxes) during the contract period, a company statement said. The order is for the restoration of 33 wind turbine generators (each 1.5 MW) of NLC India’s wind power plant located at Tenkasi district in TN, the statement added.