Inox Air commissions O2 plant in TN

CHENNAI: Inox Air Products Private Limited (INOXAP), one of India’s leading manufacturers of industrial, electronic and medical gases, has successfully commissioned an Ultra-High Purity (UHP) Liquid Oxygen plant at Hosur.
The commissioning marks a significant milestone in strengthening India’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem, especially for the sunrise sectors like semiconductor and solar cell manufacturing.
The facility produces 6N grade Ultra-High Purity Liquid Oxygen catering to the stringent requirements of semiconductor and solar manufacturing industries.