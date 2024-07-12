Innova Solutions launches new innovation hub in Chennai

CHENNAI: Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, on Thursday announced the launch of a new innovation hub in the city of Chennai.

Innova Solutions has been steadily expanding its presence in India. With its establishment in Chennai, the company is poised to significantly enhance the IT industry opportunities in the region and the country.

Pradeep Yadlapati, president, APAC SBU, and India head said, “Chennai has a large concentration of clients in Industries such as automobile, software, telecom, and healthcare. Our hub will be the epicenter of innovation, leveraging technologies like AI, security, cloud, IoT, and data & analytics etc., to co-create and innovate with our customers, delivering industry contextualised solutions”