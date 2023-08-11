Infy’s BPM subsidiary unit goes live in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated a centre of Infosys BPM Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of IT giant Infosys Limited here. The new centre of Infosys BPM (Business Process Management) is the first such facility of the company in eastern India.

Addressing the gathering, Patnaik outlined his government’s commitment to provide Infosys with all support to further grow and contribute to the State.

Earlier, the company had established its Offshore Development Centre (ODC) in Bhubaneswar which was its first such centre outside its headquarters in Karnataka.

Established in April 2002, Infosys BPM Ltd has 42 delivery locations spread across 16 countries, offering an end-to-end outsourcing services provider.