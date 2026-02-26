Infrastructure projects cost overrun estimated at Rs 5.52 lakh crore

The latest ‘Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects’ showed that the revised cost of all 1,702 projects, each valued at Rs 150 crore or higher, monitored by the statistics ministry stood at Rs 39,24,534 crore compared to their original cost of Rs 33,71,816 crore.

The report did not specify the actual number of projects that are facing cost overrun. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) stated in a release on Wednesday as of January this year, 1,702 ongoing infrastructure projects, with a revised cost of Rs 39.25 lakh crore, are reported on the PAIMANA portal across 17 central ministries/departments. During the month, three projects were commissioned and 203 additional projects were brought under the monitoring of PAIMANA. The cumulative expenditure incurred on these projects up to January 2026 stands at Rs 20.02 lakh crore.

Out of the total 1,702 projects, 645 (38 per cent) have achieved over 80 per cent progress, while 240 (14 per cent) have crossed 80 per cent completion, reflecting that a substantial portion of projects are at advanced stages of implementation.