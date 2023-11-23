Begin typing your search...

Infosys, TK Elevator extend collaboration

The two firms will work together to transition the operations of all TK Elevator’s business applications across North America and major markets in Europe to Infosys

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Nov 2023 8:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-22 20:45:38.0  )
Infosys, TK Elevator extend collaboration
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

BENGALURU: IT firm Infosys has extended its partnership with mobility company TK Elevator to modernise its digital landscape using generative technologies.

The two firms will work together to transition the operations of all TK Elevator’s business applications across North America and major markets in Europe to Infosys, thereby enabling integrated applications management.

Infosys EVP and global head for manufacturing Jasmeet Singh said, as manufacturers reimagine their business, they are increasingly looking to refresh the core of their technology stack and application support processes.

InfosysTK ElevatorEuropeInfosys EVP
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X