Infosys, TK Elevator extend collaboration

BENGALURU: IT firm Infosys has extended its partnership with mobility company TK Elevator to modernise its digital landscape using generative technologies.

The two firms will work together to transition the operations of all TK Elevator’s business applications across North America and major markets in Europe to Infosys, thereby enabling integrated applications management.

Infosys EVP and global head for manufacturing Jasmeet Singh said, as manufacturers reimagine their business, they are increasingly looking to refresh the core of their technology stack and application support processes.