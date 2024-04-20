Infosys shares decline nearly 1 pc after Q4 earnings; mcap drops by Rs 3,655.37 cr

NEW DELHI: Shares of the second-largest IT company, Infosys, are trading is 14.80 points, or 1.04 per cent lower at 1,404.45.

The IT major reported a 30 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 7,975 crore in the March quarter against Rs 6,128 crore year-on-year (YoY), while total revenues stood at Rs 37,923 crore. Tech bellwether Infosys said revenues in constant currency (CC) terms remained flat year-on-year (YoY) and declined by 2.2 per cent sequentially.

However, the company’s operating margin witnessed a marginal decline. The operating margin stands at 20.1 per cent, a decline of 0.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 0.4 per cent from the December quarter.

For FY 2024, the Narayana Murthy led company posted a net profit of Rs 26,233 crore, a rise of 8.9 per cent, and a revenue of Rs 153,670 crore, a growth of 4.7 per cent.

“We delivered the highest ever large deal value in the financial year 2024. This reflects the strong trust clients have in us. Our capabilities in Generative AI continue to expand. We are working on client programs, leveraging large language models with impact across software engineering, process optimization, and customer support,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

“I would like to thank our 317,000 employees across the world that are working to create value for our clients.” he added.