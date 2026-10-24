Infosys Q2 net profit rises 6.2 pc to Rs 7,823 crore

The company registered a net profit of Rs 7,364 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

It reported a stable margin of 21 per cent year-over-year but reduced revenue guidance for the rest of the year in 1-2 per cent range from 1.5 to 3 per cent projected earlier, mainly due to pricing pressure.

Infosys consolidated revenue from operations grew 10.2 per cent to Rs 49,244 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 44,490 crore in the year-ago period.

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said the company bagged large contracts of USD 5.2 billion (about Rs 49,000 crore), including a mega deal of over USD 2 billion (about Rs 19,000 crore) for 7 years.

"This deal (USD 2 billion) is expected to contribute to over 1 per cent revenue growth in the coming financial year. Our AI revenue was 10.5 per cent and grew 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter. As enterprises move to AI adoption at scale, the strong growth in AI revenues is a recognition of our differentiated market positioning and client confidence," he said.

Parekh said cybersecurity is a large opportunity for Infosys, and it is helping some clients build protection using frontier AI models.