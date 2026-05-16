Business

Informa Markets holds pre-expo roundtable

The exhibition aims to tap into the region’s rapid industrial expansion and IT-led urbanisation.
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CHENNAI: Informa Markets in India, a B2B exhibition organiser, held a strategic industry and media roundtable here on Friday to promote the upcoming 12th edition of World of Concrete (WOC) India, to be held in Mumbai from June 3-5.

The exhibition aims to tap into the region’s rapid industrial expansion and IT-led urbanisation. During the session here, senior industry stakeholders and regional experts discussed the growth drivers across Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, noting that large-scale public investments are accelerating the local adoption of prefabrication and advanced construction methodologies.

Bengaluru
Hyderabad
Industry stakeholders
World of Concrete

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