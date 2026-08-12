Inflation inches up to 4.45 pc in Jul on higher food prices: Govt data

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.38 per cent in June.

The July reading is the highest since the new series, with base year 2024, came into effect from January.

Food inflation in July rose to 5.52 per cent from 5.32 per cent in the preceding month, according to CPI data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

Inflation in onions increased significantly to 22.54 per cent in July against 4.73 per cent in June. The rate of price rise in ginger shot up to 83.62 per cent. Inflation in garlic also rose significantly.