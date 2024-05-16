Industry mourns the loss of former Tech Mahindra vice chair Vineet Nayyar, one of the finest IT leaders

NEW DELHI: Industry leaders on Thursday mourned the demise of Vineet Nayyar, former Tech Mahindra vice chair, who passed away at 85.

Founding chairman and managing director of the Gas Authority of India (GAIL), Nayyar served as Managing Director of HCL and Vice Chairman of HCL Technologies.

He was the key figure in the acquisition of IT services company Satyam by Mahindra and oversaw the subsequent merger.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted on X that "It saddens me to share the news of the passing of Vineet Nayyar this morning”.

"Vineet was a larger than life figure in the Indian business landscape. A distinguished IAS officer, who then served with the World Bank, he became the first Chairman of GAIL," Anand posted.

Nayyar then made a successful transition to the private sector.

IT industry's apex body Nasscom said that Nayyar’s visionary leadership and dedication have left an indelible mark on the industry.

"Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. His impact and achievements have carved a lasting legacy," Nasscom commented.

According to CP Gurnani, former MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra India has lost one of its finest leaders today.

"Personally it's like losing the light that has led me for decades. He was a friend, philosopher, brother, guide and statesman par excellence,” Gurnani posted on X.