Industry leaders call for resilient telecom networks powered by satellite, AI and fiber to drive India's digital future

On the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) 2026, stakeholders across the telecom, satellite, digital services and network infrastructure ecosystem said the next phase of India's digital growth will depend on secure, scalable and resilient communications networks.

SP Kochhar, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), said telecom networks have evolved far beyond enabling communication.

"Telecom networks today are no longer just enabling communication; they have evolved into a value-added horizontal supporting every major sector of the economy. From UPI transactions and digital governance to healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and enterprise operations, India's real-time digital economy now runs on resilient telecom infrastructure," Kochhar said.

He further stated that "participants who gain significantly from this ecosystem, such as Large Traffic Generators whose platforms drive massive data consumption and monetisation, must also contribute fairly to strengthening the underlying network ecosystem."