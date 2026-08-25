Industrial x-ray inspection firm Ray Tech unveils $50 mn growth plan for India

Sean Lyu, managing director, Ray Tech Group, in a media interaction here on Tuesday, said the Malaysia-based industrial inspection x-ray machine maker Ray Tech (Unicomp group company) is keen on growing in the Indian market. It is evaluating setting up a production facility, once it is able to cross the 200 unit sales mark.

Ray Tech is also scouting for suitable acquisition targets in India, he said, noting that "there is an ongoing deal in the UK and Malaysia."

The group is also looking at several options including joint venture, greenfield or brownfield opportunities.

The users of industrial inspection x-ray machines are primarily in key sectors such as semiconductors, SMT, electronics, battery, automotive, food and beverage industries.