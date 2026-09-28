Industrial production rises 8 pc in August: Govt data

This is the fifth monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data under the new series.

"In August 2026, Index of Industrial Production recorded an 8.0 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by 9.0 per cent growth in Manufacturing sector and strong growth of 12.3 per cent in Electricity & Gas Supply sector," the National Statistics Office said in a release.

The data showed that the mining and quarrying sector contracted by 5.6 per cent in August against 15.8 per cent growth a year ago.

The IIP growth in August 2025 was 4.7 per cent.

The revised estimate of IIP for July stood at 7.4 per cent, which has been revised upward from the earlier released provisional estimate of 6.7 per cent.

The IIP growth during April to August this fiscal stood at 6.7 per cent compared to 4.2 per cent a year ago.