Industrial production rises 4.2 pc in April

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 6.7 per cent in April 2022.

PTI|12 Jun 2023 2:00 PM GMT
Industrial production rises 4.2 pc in April
NEW DELHI: India's industrial production rose 4.2 per cent in April, according to the official data released on Monday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 6.7 per cent in April 2022.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 4.9 per cent in April 2023.

Mining output rose 5.1 per cent during the month under review.

Power output declined by 1.1 per cent in April.

PTI

