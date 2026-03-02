Industrial output growth slows to 3-month low of 4.8 pc in January

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 5.2 per cent in January 2025.

The previous low was witnessed in October 2025 at 0.5 per cent growth. The IIP growth was 7.2 per cent in November 2025, an official statement said.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth for December 2025 to 8 per cent from the provisional estimate of 7.8 per cent released in January 2026.

The NSO data further showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth decelerated to 4.8 per cent in January 2025, compared to 5.8 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production growth also slowed marginally to 4.3 per cent compared to a growth of 4.4 per cent recorded a year ago.