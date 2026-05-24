Jaishankar raises visa concerns with Rubio; urges protection for legal mobility

The US Secretary of State added: "Our nation has been enriched by people who have come to our country from all over the world, become Americans, assimilated into our way of life, and contributed greatly." To a question on changes in the norms for Green Card, Rubio said it is part of the overall approach to reforming the existing system.

"We've had a migration crisis in the United States. This is not because of India, but broadly, we have had over 20 million people illegally enter the United States over the last few years, and we have had to address that challenge," he said.

"The US is the most welcoming country in the world on immigration," he said.