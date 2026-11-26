CHENNAI: Indo-German business relations have a legacy of over 100 years and have grown stronger through decades of industrial and technological collaboration, Ranjit Pratap, chairman, Southern Region Council, IGCC, said on Thursday.
“Today, Tamil Nadu offers significant opportunities for German companies, particularly in the automotive components, renewable energy, textile and green hydrogen sectors, backed by a strong manufacturing ecosystem and skilled workforce. By combining Germany’s technology, innovation and engineering expertise with India’s manufacturing capabilities and cost advantages, both countries can strengthen their global competitiveness and create new opportunities for growth,” he said, speaking at the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce’s (IGCC) 60th annual regional meet in Chennai.
The event was held in the presence of Ganesh Mani, CEO of Switch Mobility and COO of Ashok Leyland, and Michael Hasper, Consul General of Germany in Chennai, as guests of honour. Also present on the occasion were Ranjit Pratap, chairman, Southern Region Council, IGCC, and Jan Noether, director general, IGCC.
The meet also featured a keynote presentation by Tirthankar Patnaik, chief economist, National Stock Exchange.
Germany ranked as the eighth largest trading partner for India in 2024-25, with its bilateral trade combining goods and services, reaching $ 52.69 billion in 2025, compared to $ 50.43 billion in 2024, reflecting the growing economic engagement.
India’s major exports to Germany include machinery, clothing, chemical products, pharmaceutical products, petroleum products, steel and other metals, data processing equipment, electrical products, leather goods and textiles.
Germany’s major exports to India include machinery, vehicles and automotive components, chemical products, data processing equipment, optical products, electrical equipment, metals and metal products, and rubber and plastic products.
Germany is also a significant investor in India, ranking as the 10th largest foreign direct investor, with cumulative FDI inflows of $ 15.50 billion between April 2000 and December 2025. German investments in India during FY 2024-25 stood at $ 469 million. Several leading German companies across the automotive, engineering and machinery sectors have established a strong presence in India.
With opportunities emerging across infrastructure, energy, environmental technologies and advanced manufacturing, the India-Germany partnership continues to offer considerable potential for industrial collaboration, technology transfer and investment-led growth. The evolving trade relationship, particularly in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), is also expected to open further avenues for businesses in both countries.