The event was held in the presence of Ganesh Mani, CEO of Switch Mobility and COO of Ashok Leyland, and Michael Hasper, Consul General of Germany in Chennai, as guests of honour. Also present on the occasion were Ranjit Pratap, chairman, Southern Region Council, IGCC, and Jan Noether, director general, IGCC.



The meet also featured a keynote presentation by Tirthankar Patnaik, chief economist, National Stock Exchange.



Germany ranked as the eighth largest trading partner for India in 2024-25, with its bilateral trade combining goods and services, reaching $ 52.69 billion in 2025, compared to $ 50.43 billion in 2024, reflecting the growing economic engagement.



India’s major exports to Germany include machinery, clothing, chemical products, pharmaceutical products, petroleum products, steel and other metals, data processing equipment, electrical products, leather goods and textiles.



Germany’s major exports to India include machinery, vehicles and automotive components, chemical products, data processing equipment, optical products, electrical equipment, metals and metal products, and rubber and plastic products.