Indium buys majority stake in Experion

CHENNAI: Cupertino and Chennai Indium, an AI-driven digital engineering company that’s backed by one of the world’s most prominent private equity firms, EQT, on Wednesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Experion, a global product engineering services company with clients across North America, UK, Europe, Australia and Japan.

By combining Experion’s end-to-end product engineering expertise from ideation to market launch with Indium’s advanced data and AI capabilities, Indium is uniquely positioned to help clients across industries such as financial services and healthcare, to build transformative and scalable digital products, platforms and solutions with compelling user experiences, while expanding its geographic footprint and headcount to approximately 5,000 employees.

Founded in 2006, Experion has strong capabilities across product strategy, engineering, cognitive computing, platform engineering and experience design, enabling clients to design, develop, deploy and maintain products and platforms with IP. Experion’s revenue growth of 30 per cent CAGR over the past four years underscores its position as a leader in global digital product engineering.

“We are confident of unlocking multiple new opportunities with both existing and new clients and have set a revenue target of $150 million for the next financial year,” said Ram Sukumar, CEO and co-founder, Indium.